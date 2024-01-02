Blackpool’s hugely successful Christmas By The Sea festive village is to remain open for another week, until Jan 07, 2023.

The seafront village, which includes a free-to-use skating rink, was originally scheduled to close on January 1. However, with many schools not re-opening until Monday 8 January, the village will now stay open from noon to 9pm every day until Sunday 7 January, with free skating until 8pm.

The six-mile Illuminations display will also remain lit every night.

The village, located on the Tower Festival Headland, includes a wide range of food and drink cabins, a selection of themed children’s attractions, as well as a 100ft-long snow slide and the spectacular Star Flyer, which, at 196ft tall, is one of Europe’s tallest swing rides. The village also features light installations, projection shows and artificial snowfalls.

Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “Christmas By The Sea has once again proved to be hugely popular, particularly with families. We are mindful that for many the Christmas break is not yet over, hence the decision to keep it open for another week.

“Hopefully, as we move into the New Year, the weather will be kind and give our residents and visitors another opportunity to experience what is a unique event."