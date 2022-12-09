A study ranked towns and cities on various Christmassy factors in order to find the ultimate festive day out destinations.

Blackpool came in fourth – York, Edinburgh and Manchester ranked higher.

The research, by Hammonds Furniture, found that despite having a low number of Instagram posts tagging the local Christmas market, the city took fourth place due to both its high number of events (4.5 per 10,000 residents), and its high levels of Christmas spirit, with one in six (16%) residents getting their decorations up in the first week of November.

Blackpool named one of the most festive towns in the UK. Image: Unsplash