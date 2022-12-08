In pictures: St Annes' Toby Carvery held a free Christmas dinner party for elderly people on the Fylde to combat loneliness this festive season
Elderly residents on the Fylde were treated to a free roast dinner and festive entertainment at Salters Wharf Toby Carvery, in St Annes.
The event took place on Dec 07 and included music from a children’s choir, and a visit from Santa.
Janette Marsh, manager of the restaurant on South Promenade, said: “With the bills this year, it's not possible to go out and buy a proper cooked roast for one person to cook at home. We enjoy doing nice things for people in the community and especially with the current climate. We [wanted] them to make friends and know we are here if they need to come and have a chat.”
Here’s some photos taken at the event.