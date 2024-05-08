Blackpool Pleasure Beach's Nickelodeon Land to host Netflix star Aang from Avatar The Last Airbender
and live on Freeview channel 276
Reinstated due to overwhelming demand, Aang is set to return to Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s Nickelodeon Land throughout 2024, giving fans a chance to meet him and enjoy photo opportunities with the iconic character from the hit Netflix series Avatar: The Last Airbender.
“We’re very excited to welcome Aang back to Nickelodeon Land at Pleasure Beach Resort and it’s wonderful to see him capturing the imagination of our delighted guests when they visit us,” said CEO at Pleasure Beach Resort, Amanda Thompson OBE. “As a business, we’re always staying attuned to the latest trends and his return is testament to the enduring love that people have for the Avatar franchise.”
Following the success of the animated show, the Avatar series has continued to grow in popularity due to Aang’s appearance in the ground-breaking videogame Fortnite. Fans can now enjoy 12 Nickelodeon-themed rides in total at the Pleasure Beach, as well as exploring the rest of the resort, home to rollercoasters such as ICON and Big One.
Aang joins other Nickelodeon favourites Chase, Marshall and Sky from PAW Patrol, and SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick, and Squidward, with all characters are available to meet throughout the day at Pleasure Beach Resort.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.