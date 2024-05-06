Premier League darts star Luke Littler treats his mates to Bank Holiday trip to Blackpool Pleasure Beach
After beating rival Rob Cross in Aberdeen earlier this week, Luke Littler celebrated his most recent Premier League victory by treating his friends and girlfriend to a Bank Holiday trip to his favourite theme park, Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach.
Littler’s girlfriend, Eloise Milburn, posted to her Instagram story on Saturday May 4, sharing pictures of the darts sensation alongside friends on ICON, captioning it “Good little day out”.
Littler’s love for the Pleasure Beach became apparent after the PDC World Darts Championship, when he was asked how he would spend his potential winnings. At the time, he told talkSPORT: “All my friends are watching at home, we’ve always said we need to go Blackpool Pleasure Beach or Alton Towers so I think they will be looking at me like ‘you’re paying, Luke’ and I’ll be like, ‘yeah, okay!’” And, as a man of his word, The Nuke not only took them once, but treated them a second time just over two weeks after their first visit.
Pleasure Beach Resort CEO, Amanda Thompson OBE, said: “We’re so pleased that Luke has become a regular guest of ours. It’s nice to know that we can be a place of relaxation and fun for him – he deserves it! Hope to see you back again soon.”
