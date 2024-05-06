Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

Littler’s love for the Pleasure Beach became apparent after the PDC World Darts Championship, when he was asked how he would spend his potential winnings. At the time, he told talkSPORT: “All my friends are watching at home, we’ve always said we need to go Blackpool Pleasure Beach or Alton Towers so I think they will be looking at me like ‘you’re paying, Luke’ and I’ll be like, ‘yeah, okay!’” And, as a man of his word, The Nuke not only took them once, but treated them a second time just over two weeks after their first visit.