With summer upon us, many people want to get into the best shape possible but find it hard to get motivated.

Whilst the standard gym works for some, a large number of people want to find new and exciting ways to exercise.

From yoga to climbing, we have compiled a list of the many interesting ways to exercise across the Fylde Coast

So here are 17 gym and exercise classes to try in 2024 - including classes in Blackpool and Lytham:

1 . Lytham Pilates 1 Wood St, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 1QS | Pilates Studio

2 . Savage MMA Academy 328 Church St, Blackpool FY1 3QH | Mixed Martial Arts Gym

3 . Lone Star Muay Thai Academy Hoo Hill Industrial Estate, Blackpool FY3 7HJ | Thai Boxing Club

4 . Pole classes at Kelly Amelia Fitness Studio Unit 7, Lynx House, Brinwell Rd, Blackpool FY4 4QU | Fitness Studio

5 . Crossfit Blackpool Whitehills Business Park, 6-7 Barrow Cl, Blackpool FY4 5PS | Crossfit Gym

6 . Fitness Classes at Hello Fit Units 1 and 2, The Old Mill, Boundary Rd, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5LT | Gym