17 of the best gym classes on the Fylde Coast to try in 2024 - including classes in Blackpool and Lytham

Want to get in shape but bored of the traditional gym? Here are 17 exercise classes on the Fylde Coast to try this year.

By Sam Quine
Published 3rd May 2024, 13:58 BST

With summer upon us, many people want to get into the best shape possible but find it hard to get motivated.

Whilst the standard gym works for some, a large number of people want to find new and exciting ways to exercise.

From yoga to climbing, we have compiled a list of the many interesting ways to exercise across the Fylde Coast

So here are 17 gym and exercise classes to try in 2024 - including classes in Blackpool and Lytham:

1 Wood St, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 1QS | Pilates Studio

1. Lytham Pilates

1 Wood St, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 1QS | Pilates Studio

328 Church St, Blackpool FY1 3QH | Mixed Martial Arts Gym

2. Savage MMA Academy

328 Church St, Blackpool FY1 3QH | Mixed Martial Arts Gym

Hoo Hill Industrial Estate, Blackpool FY3 7HJ | Thai Boxing Club

3. Lone Star Muay Thai Academy

Hoo Hill Industrial Estate, Blackpool FY3 7HJ | Thai Boxing Club

Unit 7, Lynx House, Brinwell Rd, Blackpool FY4 4QU | Fitness Studio

4. Pole classes at Kelly Amelia Fitness Studio

Unit 7, Lynx House, Brinwell Rd, Blackpool FY4 4QU | Fitness Studio

Whitehills Business Park, 6-7 Barrow Cl, Blackpool FY4 5PS | Crossfit Gym

5. Crossfit Blackpool

Whitehills Business Park, 6-7 Barrow Cl, Blackpool FY4 5PS | Crossfit Gym

Units 1 and 2, The Old Mill, Boundary Rd, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5LT | Gym

6. Fitness Classes at Hello Fit

Units 1 and 2, The Old Mill, Boundary Rd, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5LT | Gym

