With summer upon us, many people want to get into the best shape possible but find it hard to get motivated.
Whilst the standard gym works for some, a large number of people want to find new and exciting ways to exercise.
From yoga to climbing, we have compiled a list of the many interesting ways to exercise across the Fylde Coast
So here are 17 gym and exercise classes to try in 2024 - including classes in Blackpool and Lytham:
1. Lytham Pilates
1 Wood St, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 1QS | Pilates Studio
2. Savage MMA Academy
328 Church St, Blackpool FY1 3QH | Mixed Martial Arts Gym
3. Lone Star Muay Thai Academy
Hoo Hill Industrial Estate, Blackpool FY3 7HJ | Thai Boxing Club
4. Pole classes at Kelly Amelia Fitness Studio
Unit 7, Lynx House, Brinwell Rd, Blackpool FY4 4QU | Fitness Studio
5. Crossfit Blackpool
Whitehills Business Park, 6-7 Barrow Cl, Blackpool FY4 5PS | Crossfit Gym
6. Fitness Classes at Hello Fit
Units 1 and 2, The Old Mill, Boundary Rd, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5LT | Gym
