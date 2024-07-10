Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A leading veterinary expert is looking to hire new employees to its Lancashire site.

Leading veterinary nutraceutical expert, VetPlus, has launched a large-scale recruitment drive, as it looks to expand its operations both in the UK and overseas.

VetPlus is actively recruiting for 25 roles, including 11 positions at its Lytham Head Office and 14 across its global network, with diverse opportunities spanning veterinary professionals to graduate sales roles.

With more than 25 years of experience in the field, Emma Purdon has been appointed as Head of Recruitment for the brand’s parent company, Tangerine Group.

Emma is tasked with developing the Group’s recruitment strategy to ensure it attracts and retains the best talent in the industry.

The VetPlus headquarters located on Boundary Road in Lytham. | VetPlus

Attracting the best talent in the market is a key part of VetPlus’ growth strategy and prioritising employee wellbeing and recognition is central to that.

The business offers a comprehensive benefits package, including private health care, dental coverage, competitive pension contributions and a generous profit share bonus scheme.

Emma Purdon said: “It’s a really exciting time to join the business as it continues to grow and expand across its global markets.

We have a large-scale recruitment drive underway, and I’m very much looking forward to meeting the best talent in the industry and supporting them on their new career path with us.

“We pride ourselves on being global leaders and upholding the best possible standards of veterinary care and we know that it’s our people who are at the heart of our success.

“That’s why we truly believe in rewarding our colleagues for their hard work with a range of benefits, including through our profit share scheme.”

An image from a VetPlus advertising campaign.

In 2024, Tangerine Group, increased its annual profit share bonus by £100,000, taking the total amount awarded across the business to £500,000.

The bonus, distributed this year among 57 colleagues with over two years' service, recognises invaluable contributions to the company's growth and success.

The business has also recently appointed Louise Mason as Head of Marketing, along with a new Digital Marketing Manager, as it looks to accelerate its global marketing efforts, driving awareness, engagement, and new revenue streams for the business.