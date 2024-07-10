100 jobs on offer at Haven sites in Blackpool and Fleetwood
The holiday park’s sites Cala Gran in Fleetwood and Marton Mere in Blackpool have roles available across activities and leisure, hospitality and housekeeping.
The recruitment drive comes as Haven expects to welcome 3.6 million guests throughout 2024 at its 41 sites across the UK.
Nola Ferguson, Head of Talent Acquisition at Haven, commented: “As we prepare for yet another busy summer season in Lancashire, it’s an exciting time for talented individuals from the local community to join our dynamic and award-winning team. Haven is a fantastic place to work for people of all levels of experience, with comprehensive training programmes in place for every position.
“From school-leavers wanting to take their first steps on the career ladder to individuals looking for part-time employment over the summer months, there is a perfect role available at Haven, with many team members returning to our parks year after year.”
Haven employs over 16,000 people across the UK. Since 2021, Haven has invested more than £400 million into its parks, including over £170 million in 2023. To find out more about job opportunities at Haven and to see a full list of the vacancies available, visit: www.jobs.haven.com.
