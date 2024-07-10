Watch more of our videos on Shots!

100 jobs are on offer this summer at Haven in Lancashire as staycation demand surges.

The holiday park’s sites Cala Gran in Fleetwood and Marton Mere in Blackpool have roles available across activities and leisure, hospitality and housekeeping.

The recruitment drive comes as Haven expects to welcome 3.6 million guests throughout 2024 at its 41 sites across the UK.

Nola Ferguson, Head of Talent Acquisition at Haven, commented: “As we prepare for yet another busy summer season in Lancashire, it’s an exciting time for talented individuals from the local community to join our dynamic and award-winning team. Haven is a fantastic place to work for people of all levels of experience, with comprehensive training programmes in place for every position.

“From school-leavers wanting to take their first steps on the career ladder to individuals looking for part-time employment over the summer months, there is a perfect role available at Haven, with many team members returning to our parks year after year.”