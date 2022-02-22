There are 19 photos here which show youth football teams from across the Blackpool area during the decade of the noughties. They range from the under 11s to the under 17s. The kids pictured in the team line-ups would be in their mid twenties upwards now, possibly stood on the sidelines in all weathers watching their own children play - with hopes of some memorable moments. Do you recognise any faces?
1. Youth football in the 00s
Youth football league match between Lytham Juniors U13s v Wyre Villa. Lytham Juniors team. Back row L-R: Pete Travis, Ben Owen, Jonathan Millward, Tom Poppleton, Chris Travis, Alex Moffat, Kelham O'Hanlon, Fred Ashton and manager Matt Millward. Front: Luke Graves, Tim Slater, Edward Swarbrick, Tom Croft, Harry Swarbrick and Michael Churchman.
Photo: Rob Lock
2. Youth teams in the 00s
Spirit of Youth U-11 football team, 2008. Back - Kyle Vickers, Nathan Sayers, Will Abbott, Curtis Burke, Dane White, William Goldie-Galloway, Ryan Glennister and Jac Birch. Front -Dean Kerr, George Davison, Alex Reid, Liam Walton, Callum Willoughby, Reece Lancashire, Seb Draper and Luke Schreiber
Photo: Mike Foster
3. Youth football in the 00s
Poulton Youth U-12s football team at Cottam Hall playing fields in Poulton, 2008. L-R at back are Ezra Nicholas, Reece Carson, Ally Cheale, Tom Green , Olly Kelly, William Lockhart, William Blundell and Sam Wilson. L-R at front are Billy Joyce, Nathan Johnson, Alex Gullane, Mark Aldred, Luke Randall and John Conolly.
Photo: Mark Pearson
4. Youth football in the 00s
Spirit of Youth Under 12s Football Team at Common Edge, 2005. Back L-R: Wayne Toole, Grant Lennox, Luke Jardine, Kieran Whelan, Ross Jones, Ryan Anderson, Steve McLoughlin, Josh Few and Josh Clark. Front L-R are Scott Bradley, Adam Levine, Alex Lambe, Danny Jones, Rob Wallace and Mark Fellows.
Photo: Mark Pearson