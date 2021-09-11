This is how Lancashire looked in 1993

This week we are looking at 1993. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know.
1.
Blackpool Lights Switch On 1993 Status Quo pictured with DJ Simon Bates
2.
Pupils from 24 primary schools in Preston battled it out for the honours in an annual police-run knockout football competition held at Preston North End's ground in Deepdale. The final was won by Lea County Primary School who beat St Maria Goretti Primary School 2-0
3.
Blackpool Lights switch on 1993 - the crowds turn out to follow their favourite rockers Status Quo
4.
Favourite children's character Thomas the Tank Engine chugged into Preston to keep youngsters entertained. Thomas, pulling five carriages, took youngsters and their parents on rides round the car park at Children's World, on Riversway, Preston