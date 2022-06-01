These incredible archive pictures show various stages of the blaze. They show the blaze at its height, firemen tackling the flames and the aftermath – the destruction it left in its wake.
1. Fleetwood Pier fire
The fire left a tangled network of steel girders and charred beams. It was of such a colossal nature, it wasn’t until 1958 the full extent of the structure could be used again. Damage was estimated at £75,000
Photo: library
2. Fleetwood Pier Fire
Crowds gathered the following day around the remains of the structure
Photo: staff
3. Fleetwood Pier Fire
Flames leapt to the sky as the intense fire gripped the pier structure. The blaze could be seen as far away as Barrow-in-Furness
Photo: submit
4. Fleetwood Pier fire
Firefighters dampen the ground in the aftermath
Photo: National World