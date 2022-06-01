The fire started in the pier cinema – which had been added in 1942. Coins in the slot machines on the pier were heated to such an extent they welded into long strings of copper and fell to the sands below
The fire which wrecked Fleetwood Pier - 11 dramatic images which capture the devastating inferno and its aftermath

The catastrophic fire which engulfed Fleetwood Pier in 1952 was so fierce it was reportedly seen up to 20 miles away, in Barrow, across Morecambe Bay.

By Claire Lark
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 3:45 pm

These incredible archive pictures show various stages of the blaze. They show the blaze at its height, firemen tackling the flames and the aftermath – the destruction it left in its wake.

1. Fleetwood Pier fire

The fire left a tangled network of steel girders and charred beams. It was of such a colossal nature, it wasn’t until 1958 the full extent of the structure could be used again. Damage was estimated at £75,000

Photo: library

2. Fleetwood Pier Fire

Crowds gathered the following day around the remains of the structure

Photo: staff

3. Fleetwood Pier Fire

Flames leapt to the sky as the intense fire gripped the pier structure. The blaze could be seen as far away as Barrow-in-Furness

Photo: submit

4. Fleetwood Pier fire

Firefighters dampen the ground in the aftermath

Photo: National World

