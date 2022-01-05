The iconic Big One at Blackpool Pleasure Beach was still under construction in 1994
Streets, landmarks and shops on the Fylde Coast that set the scene in the 1990s

In an ever changing world it's good to rewind and find out what it all looked like in days gone by.

By Claire Lark
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 3:52 pm

These photos dug from our archives take in views of Blackpool and Fylde towns in the decade of the nineties. It's striking to see how some areas and buildings have changed, or disappeared completely - like the skyline in Layton where the high-rise flats once stood or Lewis's in central Blackpool and the Broadway pub in Fleetwood, where a medical centre now stands. Other scenes brought into focus are still recognisable. Do you remember these scenes? Email here. Read more: Blackpool town centre in the 90s and 00s Blackpool's famous buildings gone but not forgotten Join our Facebook Lancashire Nostalgia page

1. Fylde scenes

Fleetwood Pier in 1990. It's demise came after a huge blaze in 2008

2. Fylde scenes

A familiar sight on Blackpool promenade - The Manchester pictured here in 1990

3. Fylde scenes

The flats at Layton dominated the skyline as shown here in 1991

4. Fylde scenes

The new look Birley Street after it was pedestrianised. This picture was taken in 1998

