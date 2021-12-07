Here we look back at some of the town's most famous landmarks from years gone by.

ABC Cinema The building originally opened on July 4, 1895. From 1900 it became the Hippodrome Theatre which closed 1960, reopening In 1963 as the ABC Theatre. In December 2002 the building began life as the Syndicate Night Club, closing its doors in 2010, with the building finally being demolished in August 2015.

Alhambra Theatre Originally known as The Alhambra Theatre when it opened in 1899, the building was sold to the Blackpool Tower Company in July 1903 and opened in 1904 as The Palace Theatre. It was demolished in 1961.

Blackpool Bus Station The 1960s bus station stopped running services from this site in 2002. In 2006 the bus station was earmarked for demolition, but was kept as part of the 227 million redevelopment - the Talbot Gateway project - to revitalise the area.

Blackpool Central Opening as "Hounds Hill" on April 6, 1863 the building was later renamed "Blackpool Central" in 1878. The station closed on November 2, 1964, and was partially used as a bingo hall in its final years before being demolished in 1973.