'Rare' Blackpool-assembled '2000 TVR Cerbera Speed 12' used as a model for Gran Turismo PlayStation game to go under hammer

A unique British dream car built at Blackpool’s former TVR site is set to go under the hammer.

By Colin Ainscough
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 09:06 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 09:16 GMT

The Blackpool-assembled 2000 TVR Cerbera Speed 12 shot to worldwide fame when it was used as a model for the Gran Turismo computer game series.

Described as "one of the rarest and most revered supercars of the last 25 years", the unique ride has reportedly been fully prepared by TVR engineers over two years.

With a top speed of 240 mph, TVR's only road car features a "race-bred" 7.7-litre, 840bhp V12 engine and "the final evolution" of the race car carbon-fibre/Kevlar bodywork.

Silverstone Auctions, who will offer the model without a reserve at Supercar Fest on 20 May, explain: "The vehicle, known as the TVR Project 7/12, first appeared at the 1996 Birmingham Motor Show and dominated the show once it was unveiled, attracting more crowds than any other car in the show.

"Originally offered for sale directly by TVR’s chairman Peter Wheeler, and widely featured in the motoring press, this is one of the rarest and most revered supercars of the last 25 years.

"The only Cerbera Speed 12 built by TVR specifically for road use, the defining example. This is a rare opportunity to own an exceptional and unique motor car, fully sanctioned by the marque and coming from diligent enthusiast-ownership."

In a piece about iconic Gran Turismo game cars, Auto Express wrote about TVR: "The small Blackpool-based firm saw a spike in sales after its Griffith and Cerbera models appeared in Gran Turismo, and were helped by the fact they were some of the fastest cars in the game."

The gran-turismo.fandom website notes TVR has featured in every main Gran Turismo game to date.

TVR ceased trading in Blackpool in 2006 – later in 2019, part of the car plant was demolished to make way for redevelopment.

Silverstone Auctions' sale of Iconic and Classic Cars will take place at Supercar Fest, at Sywell Aerodrome, Northampton.

2000 TVR Cerbera Speed 12 SPECIFICATIONS:

0-97 km/h (60 mph): 2.9 secondsWeight: 1,000 kg (2,205 lb)Power output: 800 hp (597 kW)Top speed: 240 mph (386 km/h)Brakes: Ventilated discs, 378 mm (14.9 in) diameter (front), 273 mm (10.7 in) (rear)Suspension: Double wishbones, coil springs over gas dampers.

