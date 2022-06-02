The Queen greets the crowds during a walkabout outside Blackpool Tower, 1994
Platinum Jubilee: 20 memorable pictures of Queen Elizabeth's Fylde Coast visits and the crowds who greeted her

As the Platinum Jubilee gets underway, we look back at the Queen’s several visits to the Fylde Coast.

By Claire Lark
Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 4:55 am
Updated Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 8:00 am

One of the most well-remembered occasions was in 1994 when she came to Blackpool for the Festival 94 celebrations and Rossall School’s 150th anniversary.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh also visited The Grand Theatre and Blackpool Tower for the first time. Naturally they were given a warm welcome by thousands of people who lined the roadsides and craned for views from the top of buildings, to catch a glimpse of their monarch. The Royal Variety Performances of 1955 and 2009 are included in the pictures as well as a visit to Weeton Barracks to present new colours to the 1st Battalion Queen’s Lancashire Regiment, on July 9, 1990.

There are some fabulous crowds shot too – if you turned out to catch a glimpse of the Queen you might spot yourself.

Royal visits to the Fylde coast

1. The Queen on the Fylde

The Queen went up Blackpool Tower during her visit in 1994. She is seen here with Katherine O'Connor of First Leisure and Tower general manager Steve Brailey

2. The Queen's Fylde visits

This was in 1955 when the Queen came to Blackpool for the Royal Variety Performance at the Opera House

3. The Queen's Fylde visits

Queen Elizabeth presents the Weeton tropp with their new colours in 1990

4. The Queen's Fylde visits

Margaret Race of RD Blackwood rock manufacturers, presents a stick of rock to The Queen outside the Grand Theatre in 1994

