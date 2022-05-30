Residents of Rossall Road in Ansdell had a picnic as part of their Diamond Jubilee celebrations
36 majestic scenes which capture how the Fylde Coast partied to celebrate the Queen's Golden and Diamond Jubilees in 2002 and 2012

The Fylde Coast knew how to throw true celebrations along with the rest of the nation when the Queen marked her Golden and Diamond Jubilees.

By Claire Lark
Monday, 30th May 2022, 3:45 pm

Our photographers were there for so many memorable moments in 2002 and 2012 as the coast turned red, white and blue with flags, bunting, trestle tables and lots of community fun. These photos celebrate the best of the occasions as we look towards the Platinum Jubilee this week.

1. Jubilee celebrations

Jenna Birch who had been invited to a Jubilee Classical Concert at Buckingham Palace

Photo: Mike Foster

2. Jubilee celebrations

The Princess Royal Trust for Carers held a Golden Jubilee Street Party at Pontin's

Photo: Bill Johnson

3. Jubilee Celebrations

Golden Jubilee party at St Mary's Pre School in Blackpool. Ashley Walace 3 and Jack Stinger 4

Photo: Dave Nelson

4. Jubilee Celebrations

Blackpool Male Voice Choir ready for their Golden Jubilee Weekend, pictured with soloist Joan Aitchison

Photo: Bill Johnson

