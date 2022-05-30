Our photographers were there for so many memorable moments in 2002 and 2012 as the coast turned red, white and blue with flags, bunting, trestle tables and lots of community fun. These photos celebrate the best of the occasions as we look towards the Platinum Jubilee this week.
