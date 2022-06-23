Lytham Club Day, 1998 - Rose Queen Megan Porter (11) with her retinue
Lytham Club Day memories: 20 photo gems from the 1990’s which are guaranteed to have you reminiscing

Oh the memories!

By Claire Lark
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 3:45 pm

These photos go back to the late 1990s to revisit Lytham Club Day which, for more than a century, has brought quintessential English tradition to the streets of Leafty Lytham.

Of course the fabulous event is back this weekend in all its glory and people can't wait. Our nostalgic set of pictures show floats from back in the day, the club day queens and crowds who turned out to watch.

1. Lytham Club Day memories

Lytham Club Day, 2nd Lytham Brownies on The Good Ship Lollipop in 1998

Photo: Rob Lock

2. Lytham Club Day memories

Clowning around at Lytham Club Day in 1997 were Suzanne and Jean Cunliffe

Photo: National World

3. Lytham Club Day memories

The Red Sparrows - Lindsey Snellgrove (left) aged 11 and eight year old Fay Harrison, from Lytham, 1997

Photo: Bill Johnson

4. Lytham Club Day memories

St Peter's RC School float in 1998

Photo: Rob Lock

