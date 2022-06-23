These photos go back to the late 1990s to revisit Lytham Club Day which, for more than a century, has brought quintessential English tradition to the streets of Leafty Lytham.
Of course the fabulous event is back this weekend in all its glory and people can't wait. Our nostalgic set of pictures show floats from back in the day, the club day queens and crowds who turned out to watch.
In case you missed them:
