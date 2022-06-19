The traditional religious procession round the village included the Holy Family Church, Holy Trinity Church with St Paul’s Church, Warton and Freckleton Methodist Church, all represented by rose queens, followed by Scouts and Guides.

As in previous years the churches were supporting the Trinity Hospice charity with members of the Hospice Committee participating in the procession.

The procession journeyed along Lytham Road, turning into Derwent Drive, Ribble Ave, Bush Lane, Croft Butts, Preston Old Road to the Marsh Gates, and returned along Preston Old Road, School Lane to the Church of England Memorial School, for the crowning ceremony.

Patricia Knight, secretary to the organising Freckleton Three Church Club Day Committee, said: “It was so good to be back after two years away.”

1. Freckleton Club Day Members of the community take part in the Freckleton Club Day procession through the village. Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

2. Freckleton Club Day Members of the community take part in the Freckleton Club Day procession through the village. Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

3. Freckleton Club Day Members of the community take part in the Freckleton Club Day procession through the village. Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

4. Freckleton Club Day Members of the community take part in the Freckleton Club Day procession through the village. Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales