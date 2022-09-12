News you can trust since 1873
Sharing a joke with the crowd waiting outside the Winter Gardens, Blackpool in 2003
Looking back to King Charles III's visits to Blackpool in 15 pictures

Yesterday Blackpool welcomed in King Charles III with its own proclamation ceremony in what was a historic moment for the town.

By Claire Lark
Monday, 12th September 2022, 10:19 am
Updated Monday, 12th September 2022, 10:23 am

And through the years King Charles III has made several trips to Blackpool and the Fylde Coast under his title of Prince Charles. One of the most memorable times was in 1981 when he re-opened the Grand Theatre. It was a proud occasion for all those who had helped to re-establish the iconic theatre. In 2003 he led the Rotary Conference at the Winter Gardens and then in 2006 he came to BAE Warton to view the Eurofighter. The question is – will he return to the Fylde Coast again as our new monarch?

1. Memories of Prince Charles visits to Blackpool

Prince Charles tries a shot of whisky during the Rotary Conference in Blackpool

Photo: Bill Johnson

2. Memories of Prince Charles visits in Blackpool

This was during his visit to BAE Warton, signing the visitors book on the shadow of Eurofighter

Photo: Martin Bostock

3. Memories of Prince Charles visits to Blackpool

With Rotarians and local dignitries at the Rotary Conference in 2003

Photo: Bill Johnson

4. Memories of Prince Charles visits to Blackpool

BAE Systems Warton visit in 2006

Photo: Martin Bostock

