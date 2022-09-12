And through the years King Charles III has made several trips to Blackpool and the Fylde Coast under his title of Prince Charles. One of the most memorable times was in 1981 when he re-opened the Grand Theatre. It was a proud occasion for all those who had helped to re-establish the iconic theatre. In 2003 he led the Rotary Conference at the Winter Gardens and then in 2006 he came to BAE Warton to view the Eurofighter. The question is – will he return to the Fylde Coast again as our new monarch?