Life in pictures of Tony Jo - Blackpool's much loved comedian and former Grumbleweed

He was once one of the Grumbleweeds touring the country with the award winning musical entertainers during the golden era of British entertainment.

By Claire Lark
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 3:47 pm

And Tony Jo, who has died following a battle with cancer, enjoyed continued success through his later years as a much loved and well respected comedian, musician, after dinner speaker and all round entertainer. The Gazette's archive is full of pictures of Tony Jo which show his heart was right here in Blackpool. He performed on Blackpool's stages, including The Grand Theatre on many occasions alongside some of the resort's biggest names - as well as making time to get behind local events and charities too. We've put together a gallery of photos as a tribute to Tony Jo's life on the Fylde Coast. READ MORE: Farewell to former Grumbleweed

Comedian Tony Jo, pictured in Blackpool in 2004

All the laughter - Tony Jo (right) with Joe Longthorne and Johnnie Casson (right) in 2008

Compering The Gazette's Health Awards in 2013

This photo was taken in 2003 and depicts a Celebrity Football Spectacular at Blackpool FC's training ground. Tony Jo is pictured left with BFC manager Steve McMahon, Lionel Vinyl, community officer for BFC Derek Spence, ex Blackpool footballer Dave Tong, and at the front is Mo Moreland.

