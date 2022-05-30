Gemma Birdsall and Lewis Johnson as Royals Edward and Sophie at Poulton Gala
Gemma Birdsall and Lewis Johnson as Royals Edward and Sophie at Poulton Gala

Fylde nostalgia: 25 pictures bringing back memories of life on the Fylde coast in 1999

This week we are bringing you photographs from 23 years ago, in 1999.

By Naomi Moon
Monday, 30th May 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 10:02 am

Our archive has thrown up these delights from the year 1999 – all showing what people were getting up to in the Fylde. Do they bring back memories for you? Do you have any pictures to share? Let us know – [email protected] READ MORE: Pictures from 1998. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Fylde pictures from 1997. MORE MEMORIES: From 1996

1. Fylde coast in 1999

The battle of sexes has spilled out over a Lancashire bar. Things turned bitter at the Cartford Hotel in Little Eccleston, near Garstang, because local brewer John Smith has installed a new beer pump featuring a topless woman. John, who owns the Hart Brewery next door to the pub, fell out with barmaid Fiona McCulloch after she drew a bra on the female, who was advertising the beer called Temptress

Photo: Archive

2. Fylde coast in 1999

Ashwell Prince in action, professional cricketer at Morecambe in 1999 and 2000

Photo: Archive

3. Fylde coast in 1999

Nursery school children were all fired up by a visit from a team of firefighters. Crews from Garstang took their fire engine to The Robins Private Day Nursery and Pre-School in Cock Robin Lane, Catterall. All the youngsters were shown around the fire engine and were given a talk from station commander Jim Bunting

Photo: Archive

4. Fylde coast in 1999

Anyone recognise this chap from a restaurant in Freckleton?

Photo: Archive

