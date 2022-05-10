1. Blackpool in 1996
Enjoying themselves at Inskip Fun Day
Photo: Archive
2. Blackpool in 1996
A secret vault, an ancient staircase and a mysterious tunnel. Could these clues help historians solve the mystery of missing Walton Hall, an historic Lancashire home. They were found behind a bricked up entrance in the cellar of the Railway Hotel in Station Road, Kirkham, by landlord Sam Betts
Photo: Archive
3. Blackpool in 1996
Prisons Minister Ann Widdecombe has reassured Lancashire residents that dangerous life prisoners will not be transferred to Kirkham Open Prison. She made the pledge during a tour of the jail. She is pictured above with Andy in the prison greenhouse
Photo: Archive
4. Blackpool in 1996
Cheque presentation to Trinity House from this group of eager keep fit enthusiasts in Wrea Green
Photo: Archive