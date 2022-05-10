Rebecca Robson, 15, Emma Worthington, 11 (left), and Mary Clifford, 11, with fellow members of the Chi Rho Youth Club, Wesham, looking forward to a visit from children from Chernobyl
Blackpool in pictures: 17 photo memories showing what you were all up to back in 1996

This week we are looking back to 1996.

By Naomi Moon
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 1:43 pm

What were you getting up to then? Can’t remember? Let these pictures from our archives jog your memory. READ MORE: Blackpool pictures from 1995. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More pictures from 1994

Enjoying themselves at Inskip Fun Day

A secret vault, an ancient staircase and a mysterious tunnel. Could these clues help historians solve the mystery of missing Walton Hall, an historic Lancashire home. They were found behind a bricked up entrance in the cellar of the Railway Hotel in Station Road, Kirkham, by landlord Sam Betts

Prisons Minister Ann Widdecombe has reassured Lancashire residents that dangerous life prisoners will not be transferred to Kirkham Open Prison. She made the pledge during a tour of the jail. She is pictured above with Andy in the prison greenhouse

Cheque presentation to Trinity House from this group of eager keep fit enthusiasts in Wrea Green

