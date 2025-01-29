Sadly many of these venues are long gone but Fleetwood people will remember them – The Ship, Victoria, Harlequinns are just a few featured.

They show the people, the places and those who served the pints… you might be pictured.

Fleetwood Pubs - 90s and 00s Can't forget Planters...

Fleetwood Pubs 90s and 00s A packed dance floor at Harlequinns nightclub on Kemp Street in 1999 Photo: Rob Lock

Fleetwood Pubs in the 90s Frank Aston who was landlord of the Market Tavern with one of the bar staff, who unfortunately isn't named in the caption Photo: submit

Fleetwood Pubs - 90s and 00s Pub & Club Challenge, the Broadway - Fleetwood. Pictured are Ian Thomas ,Corey Fearon, Landlord Paul Fearon, Georgina Thomas, Nathan Thomas, Ruth Fearon and Mike McCoy Photo: Martin Bostock

Fleetwood Pubs - 90s and 00s DJ Justin in the Cove Nightclub, 2001 Photo: Martin Bostock