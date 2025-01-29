33 brilliant snapshots of life in Fleetwood's much-loved pubs and clubs in the 90s and 00s

By Claire Lark
Published 29th Jan 2025
Updated 29th Jan 2025, 13:37 BST

These memorable pictures go right back to the 90s and 00s in the pubs and clubs of the day.

Sadly many of these venues are long gone but Fleetwood people will remember them – The Ship, Victoria, Harlequinns are just a few featured.

They show the people, the places and those who served the pints… you might be pictured.

Can't forget Planters...

1. Fleetwood Pubs - 90s and 00s

Can't forget Planters... Photo: National World

A packed dance floor at Harlequinns nightclub on Kemp Street in 1999

2. Fleetwood Pubs 90s and 00s

A packed dance floor at Harlequinns nightclub on Kemp Street in 1999 Photo: Rob Lock

Frank Aston who was landlord of the Market Tavern with one of the bar staff, who unfortunately isn't named in the caption

3. Fleetwood Pubs in the 90s

Frank Aston who was landlord of the Market Tavern with one of the bar staff, who unfortunately isn't named in the caption Photo: submit

Pub & Club Challenge, the Broadway - Fleetwood. Pictured are Ian Thomas ,Corey Fearon, Landlord Paul Fearon, Georgina Thomas, Nathan Thomas, Ruth Fearon and Mike McCoy

4. Fleetwood Pubs - 90s and 00s

Pub & Club Challenge, the Broadway - Fleetwood. Pictured are Ian Thomas ,Corey Fearon, Landlord Paul Fearon, Georgina Thomas, Nathan Thomas, Ruth Fearon and Mike McCoy Photo: Martin Bostock

DJ Justin in the Cove Nightclub, 2001

5. Fleetwood Pubs - 90s and 00s

DJ Justin in the Cove Nightclub, 2001 Photo: Martin Bostock

The Ship regulars Susan Booth, John Dodd, Alan Booth and Jane Fryer

6. Fleetwood Pubs - 90s and 00s

The Ship regulars Susan Booth, John Dodd, Alan Booth and Jane Fryer Photo: Bill Johnson

