Sadly many of these venues are long gone but Fleetwood people will remember them – The Ship, Victoria, Harlequinns are just a few featured.
They show the people, the places and those who served the pints… you might be pictured.
Can't forget Planters... Photo: National World
A packed dance floor at Harlequinns nightclub on Kemp Street in 1999 Photo: Rob Lock
Frank Aston who was landlord of the Market Tavern with one of the bar staff, who unfortunately isn't named in the caption Photo: submit
Pub & Club Challenge, the Broadway - Fleetwood. Pictured are Ian Thomas ,Corey Fearon, Landlord Paul Fearon, Georgina Thomas, Nathan Thomas, Ruth Fearon and Mike McCoy Photo: Martin Bostock
DJ Justin in the Cove Nightclub, 2001 Photo: Martin Bostock
The Ship regulars Susan Booth, John Dodd, Alan Booth and Jane Fryer Photo: Bill Johnson