3. Blackpool in 1990

One of these Carr Hill footballers went on to play in the Premiership - Gavin McCann, who later played for Everton, Sunderland, Aston Villa and Bolton, winning one England cap in the process. Back row (left to right): Ryan Wear, Tristan Longworth, Lee Gidertson, Jan Frost, Richard Wright, James McDonald, James Davenport and Kevin Robinson. Front (left to right): Neil Anyon, Thomas Anderson, Gavin McCann, Dean Oldfield, David Adam and Martin Brooks

Photo: Archive