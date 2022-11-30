News you can trust since 1873
Kirkham Grammar School handed out a 56-0 thrashing to a touring team from Australia - Wesley College of Perth. Centre David Whittingham scored two of Kirkham's 11 tries. Kirkham's other try scorers were Damian Hatton (2), Jonty Collinson (2), Tom Moore, John Black, Bruce Craven, Tony Rasmussen and Philip Baines, who also kicked six conversions
A year in pictures: Look back at 1989 with 18 candid scenes showing the people of Blackpool

Take a trip down memory lane and see pictures of life in Blackpool back in 1989

By Naomi Moon
3 minutes ago

We’ve trawled the archives to find the best pictures showing Blackpool folk doing all manner of things in 1989. Do you recognise anyone? Remember the event? Let us know. READ MORE: Picture memories of Blackpool from 1988. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More photos of Blackpool from 1987. MORE MEMORIES: Look back at Blackpool in 1986

1. Blackpool in 1989

A sand yacht racing through the sand and spray on Blackpool beach

Photo: Archive

2. Blackpool in 1989

Fylde mayor Coun Wilfred Callon did not need to pull a switch to light up Kirkham town centre for the festive season. All he had to do was give a signal on a flashlight from high up in a mobile crane and the streets around the Market Square were suddenly lit up in a blaze of colour. Scores of people gathered to see the switch-on as Carr Hill Band performed carols

Photo: Archive

3. Blackpool in 1989

Children at a Kirkham nursery give the thumbs up to a £500 grant they received as part of the Learn Through Play scheme

Photo: Archive

4. Blackpool in 1989

Toddler Dane Southworth is a baby in one hundred - and it could earn him a £1,000 prize. The 17-month-old youngster has reached the semi-final stages of the national Boots Baby of the Year contest. Mother Mrs Tracey Southworth, of Forest Gate, Blackpool, was stunned when she heard Dane had won through to the last 100 out of a total entry of 19,000

Photo: Archive

