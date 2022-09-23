News you can trust since 1873
The new school officers in 2011 - are you pictured?
30 captured moments will have a generation reminiscing over their days at Saint Aidan's CE High School in Preesall

Some great memories here of Preesall’s Saint Aidan’s High School.

By Claire Lark
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 4:55 am
Updated Friday, 23rd September 2022, 7:26 am

It might be tucked away in the Over Wyre countryside but it’s a thriving, industrious high school with many strings to its bow. These photos roll through the last couple of decades including a surprising picture we unearthed which goes further back. But if you’re in your 20’s or 30’s these are for you…

1. Saint Aidan's Memories

Enterprise students 12 years ago

2. Saint Aidan's Memories

Saint Aidan's Technology College assistant headteacher Anthony Lord

3. Saint Aidan's memories

Year seven pupil Adam Jones was ready to answer a question in his history lesson

4. Saint Aidan's Memories

Sports day memories from 2011

