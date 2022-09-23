30 captured moments will have a generation reminiscing over their days at Saint Aidan's CE High School in Preesall
Some great memories here of Preesall’s Saint Aidan’s High School.
It might be tucked away in the Over Wyre countryside but it’s a thriving, industrious high school with many strings to its bow. These photos roll through the last couple of decades including a surprising picture we unearthed which goes further back. But if you’re in your 20’s or 30’s these are for you…
