Spanning the 90s and mostly 00s, they are scenes of pure nostalgia – the activities, sports, competitions, teachers and of course classmates. Most of these photos have been buried away since they were first published. Great chance for a reminisce. Are you pictured?
Head Teacher Phil Wood nearly got the right answer on his "show me" board! Pictured with year seven pupils at Hodgson in 2001 Photo: Bill Johnson
Hodgson High School's Express cafe. Business Manager Martin Pickles with, from left, Scott Murphy (12), Shane Faulkner (15), Kerry McNulty (15) and Karen McCan (11) in 2004 Photo: Bill Johnson
Hodgson High pupils standing at the Market Cross in Poulton after the school earned a Charter Mark, 2002 Photo: Submit
GNVQ Leisure and Tourism students from Hodgson High school Jamie Wright and Kate Goodall at Mains Hall Hotel and Brasserie, 1997 Photo: Martin Bostock
The U16s team were the winners of the Harry Johnston Cup final in 2005 Photo: Mike Foster
Hodgson High School pupils Hayley Leggett and Charlie Atherton in their science lesson. The school had performed well in the league tables, 2007 Photo: Martin Bostock