28 Poulton-le-Fylde school scenes from Hodgson High School in the 1990s and 2000s

By Claire Lark
Published 2nd Apr 2025
Updated 2nd Apr 2025, 13:22 BST

We’ve dug further into our archives to bring past pupils of Hodgson High School a second gallery of school day photos.

Spanning the 90s and mostly 00s, they are scenes of pure nostalgia – the activities, sports, competitions, teachers and of course classmates. Most of these photos have been buried away since they were first published. Great chance for a reminisce. Are you pictured?

Head Teacher Phil Wood nearly got the right answer on his "show me" board! Pictured with year seven pupils at Hodgson in 2001

Head Teacher Phil Wood nearly got the right answer on his "show me" board! Pictured with year seven pupils at Hodgson in 2001 Photo: Bill Johnson

Hodgson High School's Express cafe. Business Manager Martin Pickles with, from left, Scott Murphy (12), Shane Faulkner (15), Kerry McNulty (15) and Karen McCan (11) in 2004

Hodgson High School's Express cafe. Business Manager Martin Pickles with, from left, Scott Murphy (12), Shane Faulkner (15), Kerry McNulty (15) and Karen McCan (11) in 2004 Photo: Bill Johnson

Hodgson High pupils standing at the Market Cross in Poulton after the school earned a Charter Mark, 2002

Hodgson High pupils standing at the Market Cross in Poulton after the school earned a Charter Mark, 2002 Photo: Submit

GNVQ Leisure and Tourism students from Hodgson High school Jamie Wright and Kate Goodall at Mains Hall Hotel and Brasserie, 1997

GNVQ Leisure and Tourism students from Hodgson High school Jamie Wright and Kate Goodall at Mains Hall Hotel and Brasserie, 1997 Photo: Martin Bostock

The U16s team were the winners of the Harry Johnston Cup final in 2005

The U16s team were the winners of the Harry Johnston Cup final in 2005 Photo: Mike Foster

Hodgson High School pupils Hayley Leggett and Charlie Atherton in their science lesson. The school had performed well in the league tables, 2007

Hodgson High School pupils Hayley Leggett and Charlie Atherton in their science lesson. The school had performed well in the league tables, 2007 Photo: Martin Bostock

