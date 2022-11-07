News you can trust since 1873
Hodgson High School's Express cafe. Business Manager Martin Pickles with, from left, Scott Murphy (12), Shane Faulkner (15), Kerry McNulty (15) and Karen McCan (11) in 2004
28 memorable scenes you'll only understand if you went to Hodgson High School

We’ve dug further into our archives to bring past pupils of Hodgson High School a second gallery of school day photos.

By Claire Lark
47 minutes ago
Updated 7th Nov 2022, 4:29pm

Spanning the 90s and mostly 00s, they are scenes of pure nostalgia – the activities, sports, competitions, teachers and of course classmates. Most of these photos have been buried away since they were first published. Great chance for a reminisce. Are you pictured?

1. Hodgson High School - 90s and 00s

Head Teacher Phil Wood nearly got the right answer on his "show me" board! Pictured with year seven pupils at Hodgson in 2001

Photo: Bill Johnson

2. Hodgson High School - 00s

Hodgson High pupils standing at the Market Cross in Poulton after the school earned a Charter Mark, 2002

Photo: Submit

3. Hodgson High School - 00s

GNVQ Leisure and Tourism students from Hodgson High school Jamie Wright and Kate Goodall at Mains Hall Hotel and Brasserie, 1997

Photo: Martin Bostock

4. Hodgson High School - 90s and 00s

The U16s team were the winners of the Harry Johnston Cup final in 2005

Photo: Mike Foster

