28 memorable scenes you'll only understand if you went to Hodgson High School
We’ve dug further into our archives to bring past pupils of Hodgson High School a second gallery of school day photos.
By Claire Lark
47 minutes ago
Updated
7th Nov 2022, 4:29pm
Spanning the 90s and mostly 00s, they are scenes of pure nostalgia – the activities, sports, competitions, teachers and of course classmates. Most of these photos have been buried away since they were first published. Great chance for a reminisce. Are you pictured?
