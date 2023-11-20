News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

27 retro pictures taken at Blackpool schools between 1996 and 1998 from Waterloo Primary to Devonshire Road

These amazing pictures span the years 1996 to 1998 and bring back memories from schools across Blackpool.
By Claire Lark
Published 20th Nov 2023, 15:29 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 15:43 GMT

From sports and art to exam celebrations, teachers and classrooms they round up three years of memories. You might be pictured…

Hanging about at the top: Devonshire Road Junior School 5-a-side squad, winners of the Blackpool and The Fylde College Primary Schools Tournament in 1997. From left, Michael Brown, Stuart Alcock, Liam Larkin, Shane McLeod, Lee Diss and Ryan Lowe with captain Ben Smith at the front

1. Primary Schools 1998-1999

Holy Family RC Primary School pupils (from left), Antonio Artiano, Michaela Fish and Christopher Rogan - braving the bad weather, to show how proud they are of their school's efforts planting bulbs, shrubs and trees at the Flagstaff gardens in Gynn Square

2. Primary School 1996-1998

PC Alan Jubb reading with (from left), James Neale, Lucia Pasqualino and Andrew Worthington, at St. Kentigern's RC Primary School

3. Schools 1996-1998

Kristen Smith and friends from Our Lady of the Assumption school celebrating being being top of the primary school league tables in Blackpool

4. School Memories 1996-1998

Thames County Primary School athletics team, who were successful at the Blackpool and Fylde Indoor Athletics Championships, held at Blackpool Sports Centre, pictured with their coach - Mr Stephen Staveley

5. School Memories 1996-1998

Six-year-old Adam Davis and his Uncle Lee Glickman (aged 10) at St Kentigern's RC Primary School

6. School Memories 1996-1998

