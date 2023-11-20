These amazing pictures span the years 1996 to 1998 and bring back memories from schools across Blackpool.
From sports and art to exam celebrations, teachers and classrooms they round up three years of memories. You might be pictured…
1. Primary Schools 1998-1999
Hanging about at the top: Devonshire Road Junior School 5-a-side squad, winners of the Blackpool and The Fylde College Primary Schools Tournament in 1997. From left, Michael Brown, Stuart Alcock, Liam Larkin, Shane McLeod, Lee Diss and Ryan Lowe with captain Ben Smith at the front Photo: Mike Foster
2. Primary School 1996-1998
Holy Family RC Primary School pupils (from left), Antonio Artiano, Michaela Fish and Christopher Rogan - braving the bad weather, to show how proud they are of their school's efforts planting bulbs, shrubs and trees at the Flagstaff gardens in Gynn Square Photo: Bill Johnson
3. Schools 1996-1998
PC Alan Jubb reading with (from left), James Neale, Lucia Pasqualino and Andrew Worthington, at St. Kentigern's RC Primary School Photo: Bill Johnson
4. School Memories 1996-1998
Kristen Smith and friends from Our Lady of the Assumption school celebrating being being top of the primary school league tables in Blackpool Photo: Martin Bostock
5. School Memories 1996-1998
Thames County Primary School athletics team, who were successful at the Blackpool and Fylde Indoor Athletics Championships, held at Blackpool Sports Centre, pictured with their coach - Mr Stephen Staveley Photo: Bill Johnson
6. School Memories 1996-1998
Six-year-old Adam Davis and his Uncle Lee Glickman (aged 10) at St Kentigern's RC Primary School Photo: Bill Johnson