Fans celebrate at Brannigans on Market Street, Blackpool, when the full time whistle goes. This was England v Argentina in 2002
25 pictures which capture the agony and ecstasy of watching the World Cup - right at the heart of Blackpool pubs through the decades

Watching the World Cup is not for the faint hearted.

By Claire Lark
3 minutes ago

It’s a rollercoaster, a heart-thumping 90 minutes (at least) of pure emotion as fans live through the highs and lows of England battling their way through the stages.

And for many there’s no other place to be than at the pub – with scores of other excited supporters, pint in hand. These pictures are a trip back to some of the World Cup competitions (and a couple from the Euros) over the last few decades. Our photographers were there to capture all that raw emotion - Cahoots, Brannigans, Mere Park and The Star are just some of the pubs featured. They’ll take you back…

1. World Cup drama

Fans celebrate during the England v Sweden World Cup match at the Mere Park Hotel in 2002

2. World Cup drama

Fans celebrate during the England and Ecuador match at the Boar's Head in 2006

3. World Cup drama

England supporters in The Star erupt at the final whistle of the England World Cup match in 2002

4. World Cup drama

England supporters in The Star at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, embrace at the final whistle back in 2002

