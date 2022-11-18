25 pictures which capture the agony and ecstasy of watching the World Cup - right at the heart of Blackpool pubs through the decades
Watching the World Cup is not for the faint hearted.
It’s a rollercoaster, a heart-thumping 90 minutes (at least) of pure emotion as fans live through the highs and lows of England battling their way through the stages.
And for many there’s no other place to be than at the pub – with scores of other excited supporters, pint in hand. These pictures are a trip back to some of the World Cup competitions (and a couple from the Euros) over the last few decades. Our photographers were there to capture all that raw emotion - Cahoots, Brannigans, Mere Park and The Star are just some of the pubs featured. They’ll take you back…
