I feel the warmth of Blackpool summers in the 1990s and 2000s through picture memories

By Claire Lark
Published 13th Mar 2025, 10:21 BST
Updated 13th Mar 2025, 10:26 BST

These throwback pictures remember Blackpool at the height of the summer 30 odd years ago.

With its huge swathe of sand, Golden Mile and attractions too numerous to mention – when the sun comes out, Blackpool comes into its own. The beach overflowing with sun worshippers, kids enjoying ice-creams, arcades, piers and cars bumper to bumper – they are scenes which will help you remember the sights and sounds of what a true seaside town has to offer. I don't think there's anywhere like Blackpool in the summer, the place comes alive. You might spot yourself…

Right back to 1997 in this colourful shot of deckchairs in the sun

Right back to 1997 in this colourful shot of deckchairs in the sun Photo: submit

Happiness is sun-shaped - this elderly couple share a moment in 2002

Happiness is sun-shaped - this elderly couple share a moment in 2002 Photo: Bill Johnson

South Shore Promenade

South Shore Promenade Photo: John Atkinson

Central Pier in the 1990s - the big wheel in the background and remember Oz nightclub?

Central Pier in the 1990s - the big wheel in the background and remember Oz nightclub? Photo: JPIMedia

Two year old Matthew Hodgson, sporting his shades, enjoys ice cream in the sunshine with mum Karole, 2004

Two year old Matthew Hodgson, sporting his shades, enjoys ice cream in the sunshine with mum Karole, 2004 Photo: Bill Johnson

Eight year old Kirsty Wallace tries to keep cool on Blackpool Promenade in 1999

Eight year old Kirsty Wallace tries to keep cool on Blackpool Promenade in 1999 Photo: Martin Bostock

