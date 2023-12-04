23 vibrant pictures of Blackpool's Lionel's Bar and Heaven and Hell in the 90s and 00s
Crazy nights and boogie nights is what it was all about at two of Blackpool’s most memorable venues.
By Claire Lark
Published 27th Jan 2023, 15:45 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 16:34 GMT
And at the heart of it was the resort’s own spoof seventies groover Lionel Vinyl, who was behind the success of some of the town’s most successful bars and clubs of the era.
These photos look back to Lionel’s Bar which took over Boomerang on Clifton Street, the opening of Heaven and Hell and other fun pictures from the 90s and early 00s.
We love taking you on a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here
In case you missed them: 31 memorable scenes from pubs and clubs on Blackpool Golden Mile in the 80s, 90s and 00s - including Linekers and Brannigans
34 retro scenes from much-loved Yates's Wine Lodge - the beating heart of Blackpool's nightlife for decades
40 memorable scenes which take you right back to the heart of Blackpool's nightlife in the 90s and 00s
1 / 4