23 vibrant pictures of Blackpool's Lionel's Bar and Heaven and Hell in the 90s and 00s

Crazy nights and boogie nights is what it was all about at two of Blackpool’s most memorable venues.
By Claire Lark
Published 27th Jan 2023, 15:45 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 16:34 GMT

And at the heart of it was the resort’s own spoof seventies groover Lionel Vinyl, who was behind the success of some of the town’s most successful bars and clubs of the era.

These photos look back to Lionel’s Bar which took over Boomerang on Clifton Street, the opening of Heaven and Hell and other fun pictures from the 90s and early 00s.

Lionel Vinyl and followers prepare to funk off at Boomerang in 2002

1. Party Nights

Lionel Vinyl and followers prepare to funk off at Boomerang in 2002 Photo: Submit

Not a phone in sight in this picture taken at Lionel's in 2003

2. Party Nights

Not a phone in sight in this picture taken at Lionel's in 2003 Photo: Dave Nelson

Lionel Vinyl with some of the crew in 70s gear out on a night out in 1999. This was probably at Heaven and Hell - are you pictured?

3. Party Nights

Lionel Vinyl with some of the crew in 70s gear out on a night out in 1999. This was probably at Heaven and Hell - are you pictured? Photo: submit

Lionel Vinyl and Peter Dolan outside Boomerang on Clifton St, Blackpool. It was to reopen at Lionel's

4. Party Nights

Lionel Vinyl and Peter Dolan outside Boomerang on Clifton St, Blackpool. It was to reopen at Lionel's Photo: Martin Bostock

Lionel Vinyl at 'Lionel's' in Clifton Street, 2003

5. Party Nights

Lionel Vinyl at 'Lionel's' in Clifton Street, 2003 Photo: Bill Johnson

On the dancefloor at Heaven and Hell when it first opened

6. Party Nights

On the dancefloor at Heaven and Hell when it first opened Photo: Mike Foster

