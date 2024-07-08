23 heartwarming pictures of 1990s Blackpool to stir memories of a very different town centre

By Claire Lark
Published 3rd Nov 2022, 15:45 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2024, 10:05 BST

Throughout the 1990s our photographers were out and about capturing life in Blackpool town centre.

And it’s only when we look back that we realise how much things have changed. Our shopping habits have changed entirely and we are firmly in the grip of online shopping. Our town centre is still a great place to shop with the new Houndshill centre at the heart of it but many shops have disappeared from the high street, some of which are featured in this gallery. Most of these pictures haven’t been published since they were first seen in The Gazette back in the 1990s – there are some great memories.

Boots the Chemist - at the heart of the shopping scene

1. How it used to be...

Boots the Chemist - at the heart of the shopping scenePhoto: National World

The Disney Store opened in 1996 to huge crowds who came to soak up that Disney Magic

2. How it used to be...

The Disney Store opened in 1996 to huge crowds who came to soak up that Disney MagicPhoto: National World

Beaverbrooks and JD Sports turning into Coronation Street

3. How it used to be...

Beaverbrooks and JD Sports turning into Coronation StreetPhoto: Bill Johnson

The Tivoli Pet Shop was in Clifton Street. This photo was taken because it had been ordered to stop the sale of puppies

4. How it used to be...

The Tivoli Pet Shop was in Clifton Street. This photo was taken because it had been ordered to stop the sale of puppiesPhoto: Martin Bostock

A telephone box, summer bedding plants and red street furniture for this 1995 scene. Adams children's wear, Miss Selfridge, Woolworths and WH Smith can be seen

5. How it used to be...

A telephone box, summer bedding plants and red street furniture for this 1995 scene. Adams children's wear, Miss Selfridge, Woolworths and WH Smith can be seenPhoto: National World

A framed view of Woolworths in 1994. On the back of the photo it says: 'Former Lewis's department store has a new facade, unveiled in Festival year to go hand in hand with the rejuvenation of the promenade'

6. How it used to be...

A framed view of Woolworths in 1994. On the back of the photo it says: 'Former Lewis's department store has a new facade, unveiled in Festival year to go hand in hand with the rejuvenation of the promenade'Photo: National World

