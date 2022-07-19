Queuing up at Lytham St Annes High School in 1981
Queuing up at Lytham St Annes High School in 1981

21 scenes which capture all the memories of school dinners in Blackpool from the 80s to 00s - including luncheon meat, school cake and tapioca pudding

When we asked you to share your memories of your favourite school dinners – you came up with some absolute classics.

By Claire Lark
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 3:52 pm

Manchester tart and thick custard, old school cake, square meat and potato pie, tapioca pudding, sprinkle cake, jam roly poly… they certainly had us reminiscing! Ann Burnell posted: “Best school dinner. Square of minced meat pie. Mash roasts cabbage carrots/swede. Followed by the ultimate - chocolate sponge and chocolate custard. yum. Yum.” And David Jupp remembered tapioca pudding. He said: “AKA frog spawn!” Think we can all relate to that.

We’ve dug into the archives to find some of the best photos which depict school dinner times – the menus, the food, the metal water jugs and the dinner ladies on hand to make sure we cleared our plates. The photos go right back to the 1980’s through to the 00s and are all from Blackpool and Fylde schools.

In case you missed them: Picture memories reveal a snapshot of life at Blackpool's Montgomery High School in the 80s and 90s

14 evocative images of Blackpool's lost footbridge - before it became a concrete eyesore

Eerie emptiness captured in rare photos of Blackpool Derby Baths after it was closed and left abandoned

LOVE LANCASHIRE? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join our Facebook page Lancashire Nostalgia

1. School dinners

Chicken supreme, roast potatoes and peas?

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

2. School dinners

School dinners prepared at Marton Central Kitchen were served up at many Blackpool schools including Hawes Side, pictured here in 1979

Photo: Submit

Photo Sales

3. School dinners

Hawes Side school in 1979

Photo: Submit

Photo Sales

4. School dinners

Dinner lady Cath Garrity was leaving Claremont School after 25 years in this picture from 1997. With her are Melanie Whitehead. Sophie Morris, Kylie James and Arron Frost

Photo: DAVE NELSON

Photo Sales
Blackpool
Next Page
Page 1 of 6