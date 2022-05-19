1. Blackpool in 1997
Tom Finney was renowned for putting the ball "in t'net" - now Preston North End has found a place of its own on the information superhighway. Soccer fans around the globe are surfing the Internet to find out the latest new about the Deepdale unit and it is all down to the efforts of a few hard-working fanatics. Phil Hanley, 39, from Freckleton, is the official author of the unofficial site
Photo: Archive
Kirkham Grammar School under 11s winning hockey team at the Northern finals of the Le Coq Sportif national mini-hockey championships. Back row (from left): Lucy Strong (team coach), Laura Holmes, Michelle Williamson, Sarah Hargreaves and Angela Kitchen (coach). Front row (from left): Rebecca Norman, Leanne Sharples, Lorna Sissons (capt), Linzi Nicholas and Lucy Martin
Anyone recognise these chaps testing out ejector seats at BAE's Warton site?
Tiny tots from a Lancashire village can't wait to get to school... in fact they are so eager to join in the fun at Newton Bluecoat School they are enrolling a year early. Thanks to a major initiative, the grant-maintained school has opened up its own nursery unit to provide pre-school education for youngsters before they officially start school in September. Pictured: Christopher Broadbent (left) and Melissa Eccles listen to a story on headphones
