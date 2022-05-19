Julie Brennan had a hair-raising experience when she had her head shaved for charity. The 33-year-old former teacher, who is married to Sgt Neil Brennan, stationed at Weeton army camp, managed to raise £500 for the national Foundation for Sudden Infant Deaths charity
1997: Here's 26 picture memories showing what the people of Blackpool were up to back in 1997

Can you remember what you were doing in 1997?

By Naomi Moon
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 11:23 am

We’ve put together a selection of your photos showing what we were all up to back in the 90s. Does it bring back memories for you? Let us know. READ MORE: Pictures from 1996. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More pictures from 1995/blackpool-in-pictures-25-photo-memories-to-remind-you-what-life-was-like-in-the-resort-back-in-1995-3680115

Tom Finney was renowned for putting the ball "in t'net" - now Preston North End has found a place of its own on the information superhighway. Soccer fans around the globe are surfing the Internet to find out the latest new about the Deepdale unit and it is all down to the efforts of a few hard-working fanatics. Phil Hanley, 39, from Freckleton, is the official author of the unofficial site

Kirkham Grammar School under 11s winning hockey team at the Northern finals of the Le Coq Sportif national mini-hockey championships. Back row (from left): Lucy Strong (team coach), Laura Holmes, Michelle Williamson, Sarah Hargreaves and Angela Kitchen (coach). Front row (from left): Rebecca Norman, Leanne Sharples, Lorna Sissons (capt), Linzi Nicholas and Lucy Martin

Anyone recognise these chaps testing out ejector seats at BAE's Warton site?

Tiny tots from a Lancashire village can't wait to get to school... in fact they are so eager to join in the fun at Newton Bluecoat School they are enrolling a year early. Thanks to a major initiative, the grant-maintained school has opened up its own nursery unit to provide pre-school education for youngsters before they officially start school in September. Pictured: Christopher Broadbent (left) and Melissa Eccles listen to a story on headphones

