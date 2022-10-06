19 images of flyers from Blackpool's Zone nightclub which dominated the rave scene in the 90s
The Rave Scene in the 90s was largely ignored by mainstream - but it happened on a huge scale and is responsible for redefining dance music for today’s generation.
Acid House, Rave Culture, call it what you like, it underpinned a decade of music and once the phenomenon of secret warehouse parties and illegal raves of the late 80s and early 90s was squeezed out, the focus shifted to night clubs. And Blackpool was a forerunner as clubs sprang up – Zone, Sequins, Oz, Shaboo and The Venue which pumped out trance, house and dance music all night long.
These images show the flyers – they were the main tool for advertising club nights and events, long before the Internet chipped in and they have become collectables. Back in the day they were tokens, like festival wristbands of today’s world, and they adorned bedroom walls. Thanks to Debbie Dee and Facebook group Zone Official, we take a nostalgic look at a superb collection from the height of the 90s.
