Acid House, Rave Culture, call it what you like, it underpinned a decade of music and once the phenomenon of secret warehouse parties and illegal raves of the late 80s and early 90s was squeezed out, the focus shifted to night clubs. And Blackpool was a forerunner as clubs sprang up – Zone, Sequins, Oz, Shaboo and The Venue which pumped out trance, house and dance music all night long.

These images show the flyers – they were the main tool for advertising club nights and events, long before the Internet chipped in and they have become collectables. Back in the day they were tokens, like festival wristbands of today’s world, and they adorned bedroom walls. Thanks to Debbie Dee and Facebook group Zone Official, we take a nostalgic look at a superb collection from the height of the 90s.

1. Flyers of the 90s These will be familiar. Some also show Zone events at other clubs including the Dance Factory, formerly the Mill in Preston Photo: National World Photo Sales

2. Flyers of the 90s A collection of flyers from other well-known clubs across the north which dominated the rave scene in the 1990s Photo: National World Photo Sales

3. Flyers of the 90s A simplified version of one of the usual colourful flyers - but there was a reason. Note the caption at the moment, it was all about the music! Photo: National World Photo Sales

4. Flyers of the 90s This collection includes one from the Shack which was in Aqueduct Street in Preston and even as far away as Stockton-on-Tees for The Colosseum Photo: National World Photo Sales