17 random things Blackpool locals will remember about the town in the 80s and 90s from McDonald's opening to King Kong

For many local people, these pictures will bring back memories.
By Claire Lark
Published 26th Sep 2023, 14:07 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 14:07 BST

We’ve trawled the archives to find a few things that people who grew up in Blackpool will remember from the 1980s and 90s. We would love to hear your best memories of Blackpool in the comments section…

Zip wires, iconic nightclubs and when Maccies first opened...

1. Random Blackpool, 80s and 90s

Zip wires, iconic nightclubs and when Maccies first opened... Photo: National World

Oz nightclub - bouncing dancefloors on Central Pier in the 90s

2. Oz Nightclub

Oz nightclub - bouncing dancefloors on Central Pier in the 90s Photo: National World

Our town centre shopping complex Houndshill first opened in the early 1980s. It's undergone several facelifts and extensions since then and remains the main shopping area

3. Houndshill - the early days

Our town centre shopping complex Houndshill first opened in the early 1980s. It's undergone several facelifts and extensions since then and remains the main shopping area Photo: National World

The original Funny Girls back in 1999

4. Funny Girls in Queen Street

The original Funny Girls back in 1999 Photo: National World

This was when Keith Chegwin brought Saturday Superstore to Blackpool in the 1980s

5. Saturday Superstore

This was when Keith Chegwin brought Saturday Superstore to Blackpool in the 1980s Photo: National World

A girl has a shot on the rope slide at Central Pier - do you remember it?

6. Random Blackpool, 80s and 90s

A girl has a shot on the rope slide at Central Pier - do you remember it? Photo: Toby Williams

