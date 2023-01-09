News you can trust since 1873
16 nostalgic scenes which show the heart of Poulton-le-Fylde town centre in the 80s and 90s - including Market Place, Ball Street and Breck Road

These pictures tap into Poulton’s past, remembering its market town centre as it was in the 1980s and 1990s

By Claire Lark
15 hours ago
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 4:29pm

They focus primarily on Market Place and show its pedestrianisation, St Chad’s Church and the brilliant little shops which occupied the terraces – remember when Soper’s was there and Long’s Booksellers and Kwik Save?

There are also a couple of photos from Breck Road and Ball Street. Great memories…

1. Poulton Memories

First Choice, Poulton Village News and Soper's in this 1991 photo

Photo: National World

2. Poulton Memories

When the banks were on the high streets - Royal Bank of Scotland and TSB in this 1990s scene

Photo: National World

3. Poulton Memories

Ball Street, mid-90s. Finishing Touch, Morley's Butchers and the old Booths

Photo: National World

4. Poulton Memories

A view looking down Market Place to St Chad's Church

Photo: National World

