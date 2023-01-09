16 nostalgic scenes which show the heart of Poulton-le-Fylde town centre in the 80s and 90s - including Market Place, Ball Street and Breck Road
These pictures tap into Poulton’s past, remembering its market town centre as it was in the 1980s and 1990s
They focus primarily on Market Place and show its pedestrianisation, St Chad’s Church and the brilliant little shops which occupied the terraces – remember when Soper’s was there and Long’s Booksellers and Kwik Save?
There are also a couple of photos from Breck Road and Ball Street. Great memories…
