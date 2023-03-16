News you can trust since 1873
14 scenes of proper Irish bars and St Patrick's Day celebrations in Blackpool pubs and clubs down the decades

You don’t have to go far to find an Irish bar in Blackpool or an Irish themed event.

By Claire Lark
Published 16th Mar 2023, 15:45 GMT

With the Guinness flowing, shamrock hats and Irish flags draped across the bars, these pictures are a throwback to past times on St Patrick’s Day. They also revisit some of the proper Irish Bars which people loved back in the day. Some have gone but others are still very much around…

This was Jellies Nightclub on St Patrick Day in 2001 - Melissa Hall 19 , and Karl Hudson 21,

1. St Patrick's Day at the Pub

This was Jellies Nightclub on St Patrick Day in 2001 - Melissa Hall 19 , and Karl Hudson 21, Photo: David Nelson

Assistant Manager Danny Kearns gets into the St Patricks Day celebrations at O'Neill's, on Talbot Road, watched by staff Cath Duff-Cole, Jimmy Wood and Darren Ryder in 1999

2. St Patrick's Day in the Pub

Assistant Manager Danny Kearns gets into the St Patricks Day celebrations at O'Neill's, on Talbot Road, watched by staff Cath Duff-Cole, Jimmy Wood and Darren Ryder in 1999 Photo: Bill Johnson

Peter Clempner who was the chef at the The Plough in Staining, tries a pint of the new green lager - in a Guiness glass - on St Patrick's Day 2006

3. St Patrick's Day at the Pub

Peter Clempner who was the chef at the The Plough in Staining, tries a pint of the new green lager - in a Guiness glass - on St Patrick's Day 2006 Photo: Bill Johnson

Club Sanuk organised a St Patrick's Day Party in 2007

4. St Patrick's Day at the pub

Club Sanuk organised a St Patrick's Day Party in 2007 Photo: Submit

Blackpool