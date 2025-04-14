13 adorable Easter bonnet pictures of kids at schools in the 1990s and 2000s

By Claire Lark
Published 14th Apr 2025, 10:02 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2025, 10:28 BST

We look back at Easters gone by to bring a splash of colour to your news feeds with some of the fantastic school Easter celebrations across the years.

Easter bonnet competitions had parents reaching for their craft boxes pulling out card, glue and tissue paper, whilst racing to the shops for cute fluffy chicks, polystyrene eggs and traditional style bonnets to decorate for their child’s bonnet competition. Most of these photos were taken in the late 1990’s onwards.

Easter eggs at Marton primary school, April 2003

Easter eggs at Marton primary school, April 2003 | National World

Lytham Primary School Easter bonnet parade, March 1997. Pictured are: Kate Pinnock, Elizabeth Pinnock, Zoe Lee Christopher Turver and Joshua Hough

Lytham Primary School Easter bonnet parade, March 1997. Pictured are: Kate Pinnock, Elizabeth Pinnock, Zoe Lee Christopher Turver and Joshua Hough | National World

Easter Bonnet competition at Shakespeare County Primary School, Fleetwood. Bethan Wilson and James Charnley.

Easter Bonnet competition at Shakespeare County Primary School, Fleetwood. Bethan Wilson and James Charnley. | National World

Easter Bonnets at Our Lady of The Assumption Primary School. Millie McMahon

Easter Bonnets at Our Lady of The Assumption Primary School. Millie McMahon | National World

Seven year old Charlotte Vincent from Our Lady Star of the Sea School in St Annes.

Seven year old Charlotte Vincent from Our Lady Star of the Sea School in St Annes. | National World

MP for Blackpool North and Fleetwood Joan Humble was at Charles Saer Primary School to judge the Easter Bonnet competition. in April 2007

MP for Blackpool North and Fleetwood Joan Humble was at Charles Saer Primary School to judge the Easter Bonnet competition. in April 2007 | National World

