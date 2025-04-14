Easter bonnet competitions had parents reaching for their craft boxes pulling out card, glue and tissue paper, whilst racing to the shops for cute fluffy chicks, polystyrene eggs and traditional style bonnets to decorate for their child’s bonnet competition. Most of these photos were taken in the late 1990’s onwards.
1. Retro Easter
Easter eggs at Marton primary school, April 2003 | National World
2. Retro Easter
Lytham Primary School Easter bonnet parade, March 1997. Pictured are: Kate Pinnock, Elizabeth Pinnock, Zoe Lee Christopher Turver and Joshua Hough | National World
3. Retro Easter
Easter Bonnet competition at Shakespeare County Primary School, Fleetwood. Bethan Wilson and James Charnley. | National World
4. Retro Easter
Easter Bonnets at Our Lady of The Assumption Primary School. Millie McMahon | National World
5. Retro Easter
Seven year old Charlotte Vincent from Our Lady Star of the Sea School in St Annes. | National World
6. Retro Easter
MP for Blackpool North and Fleetwood Joan Humble was at Charles Saer Primary School to judge the Easter Bonnet competition. in April 2007 | National World