12 scenes which show striking urban differences through the decades in Blackpool - including Dickson Road and Gynn Square

With one eye on Google Street View and another on our vast archives we can easily compare how Blackpool has changed through the decades.

By Claire Lark
2 minutes ago

Comparing photos, like for like, it’s striking to see how our town has evolved. These pictures focus on North Shore, Dickson Road and Gynn Square and remind us of the shops which once lined the streets, the lost buildings and those which have risen from the ashes.

1. Urban Contrast

The shops might've changed but the view hasn't

Photo: National World

2. Urban Contrast

This is where Dickson Road meets Talbot Road and looking up towards Topping Street. Prudential House can be seen with the bus station and part of the old North Station canopy to the left. Contrast from 1970 to 2022

Photo: National World

3. Urban contrast

The Odeon Cinema and supermarket Fine Fare in 1985 compared to today's scene which is in the middle of enormous alterations as part of the Talbot Gateway development. The Odeon, which is now Funny Girls, remains of course

Photo: National World

4. Urban contrast

Gynn Furnishings and Custom Build Kitchens dominated the scene in October 1993. Quite different today with a florist and furniture shop occupying the area

Photo: National World

