Yates's Wine Lodge in 2007 - back to its art deco finery

10 photo memories which show why Yates in South Shore was one of the most popular seafront pubs in Blackpool

Generations of people have enjoyed socialising with a drink at Yates in South Shore.

By Claire Lark
Monday, 21st March 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 8:11 am

With its idyllic seafront setting and spacious outdoor beer garden, it was the place to be - especially on a sunny day.

Sadly though, the iconic art-deco pub has closed its doors for the last time.

These picture capture a snapshot of what Yates meant.

It was a community pub which got behind local causes, fund raisers as well as being the go to venue to watch football’s key games and well as the Euros and World Cup on the big screen.

Through the years its locality to resort attractions brought families in for food and when the sun went down and the lights came on – it was a fun place for parties.

The venue, owned by Stonegate Pub Company, had been listed for sale for £900,000 a sale is underway.

What are your memories of Yates? Send us an Email Read more: Yates in Blackpool's South Shore announces shock closure

1. Yates South Shore

Yate's in South Shore celebrated the announcement of Blackpool FC's fixture list in 2010. L_R is June Bradley, John Dunlop and Cassie Simmonds.

Photo: Daniel Martino

2. Yates South Shore

Yates's on Blackpool promenade, 2009

Photo: Bill Johnson

3. Yates South Shore

Steve Rowland with a pub for hire at Yates, South Shore.

Photo: Mike Foster

4. Yates South Shore

Amy Hirrill, Lucy Guy and Natasha Barrett of Yates' South Shore getting into the Euro 2008 football spirit

Photo: Martin Bostock

