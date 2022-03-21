With its idyllic seafront setting and spacious outdoor beer garden, it was the place to be - especially on a sunny day.
Sadly though, the iconic art-deco pub has closed its doors for the last time.
These picture capture a snapshot of what Yates meant.
It was a community pub which got behind local causes, fund raisers as well as being the go to venue to watch football’s key games and well as the Euros and World Cup on the big screen.
Through the years its locality to resort attractions brought families in for food and when the sun went down and the lights came on – it was a fun place for parties.
The venue, owned by Stonegate Pub Company, had been listed for sale for £900,000 a sale is underway.
