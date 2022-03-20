A post on its Facebook page says: “Today (Saturday, March 20) is the day, it comes with deep sadness that we are closing our doors forever tonight.

"This wasn't an easy decision to make. It's truly been an our honour to serve you all at Yates Blackpool South and we've made memories that will last a life time!!

“From all the team at Yates Blackpool South...........GOODBYE.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The venue, owned by Stonegate Pub Company, had been listed for sale for £900,000 and property agents Fleurets have confirmed it has been sold ‘subject to conditions’.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.

For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.

Yates South Shore has closed its doors for good after last night (Saturday, March 20)