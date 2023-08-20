News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Authority caring for the baby at centre of murder probe speaks out
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
EXCLUSIVE -Family of baby at the centre murder probe speak out
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’

Sir Michael Parkinson: remembering the legendary talk show host and his visit to Lowther Pavilion

As legendary broadcaster Sir Michael Parkinson CBE has this week passed away, the Gazette looks back on one of his visits to Lytham St Annes.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 20th Aug 2023, 19:19 BST

It was announced this week that the Yorkshire born talk show host had died, aged 88, at his home on August 16, surrounded by family.

Only five years ago, Michael Parkinson, who interviewed many of the world’s greatest stars on his long-running TV chat show, Parkinson, visited Lowther Pavilion in Lytham St Annes to promote his latest book.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The father of three had written a memoir regarding his friendship with the late Manchester United and Northern Ireland player George Best called ‘George Best: A Memoir: A Unique Biography of a Football Icon Perfect for Self-isolation.”

Sir Michael Parkinson signs books for fans at Lowther Pavilion in 2018.Sir Michael Parkinson signs books for fans at Lowther Pavilion in 2018.
Sir Michael Parkinson signs books for fans at Lowther Pavilion in 2018.

Sir Michael visited Lowther Pavilion on November 15, 2018 to chat about the book and sign copies.

On the day, Michael was 'interviewed' by his son, Michael Parkinson Junior, who appears in one of the photos shared to the Gazette by an attendee at the event.

Read More
Blackpool got behind the Lionesses as England reached a World Cup final for the ...

Throughout his career, Michael had interviewed over 2000 celebrities, from sports stars like Muhammed Ali or David Beckham, to musicians such as John Lennon and Madonna, or screen stars like Sir Michael Caine and Elizabeth Taylor.

Left: Sir Michael Parkinson on stage with his son Michael Parkinson Junior. Right: another image from the nightLeft: Sir Michael Parkinson on stage with his son Michael Parkinson Junior. Right: another image from the night
Left: Sir Michael Parkinson on stage with his son Michael Parkinson Junior. Right: another image from the night
Hide Ad

In 2013 Michael revealed he had received radiotherapy for prostate cancer but two years later he confirmed he had got the all-clear from doctors.

In a statement announcing Michael’s passing this week, his family said: “After a brief illness Sir Michael Parkinson passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family.

“The family request that they are given privacy and time to grieve.”