As legendary broadcaster Sir Michael Parkinson CBE has this week passed away, the Gazette looks back on one of his visits to Lytham St Annes.

It was announced this week that the Yorkshire born talk show host had died, aged 88, at his home on August 16, surrounded by family.

Only five years ago, Michael Parkinson, who interviewed many of the world’s greatest stars on his long-running TV chat show, Parkinson, visited Lowther Pavilion in Lytham St Annes to promote his latest book.

The father of three had written a memoir regarding his friendship with the late Manchester United and Northern Ireland player George Best called ‘George Best: A Memoir: A Unique Biography of a Football Icon Perfect for Self-isolation.”

Sir Michael Parkinson signs books for fans at Lowther Pavilion in 2018.

Sir Michael visited Lowther Pavilion on November 15, 2018 to chat about the book and sign copies.

On the day, Michael was 'interviewed' by his son, Michael Parkinson Junior, who appears in one of the photos shared to the Gazette by an attendee at the event.

Throughout his career, Michael had interviewed over 2000 celebrities, from sports stars like Muhammed Ali or David Beckham, to musicians such as John Lennon and Madonna, or screen stars like Sir Michael Caine and Elizabeth Taylor.

Left: Sir Michael Parkinson on stage with his son Michael Parkinson Junior. Right: another image from the night

In 2013 Michael revealed he had received radiotherapy for prostate cancer but two years later he confirmed he had got the all-clear from doctors.

In a statement announcing Michael’s passing this week, his family said: “After a brief illness Sir Michael Parkinson passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family.