Two Lancashire landmarks have been added to an official list of places most at risk of being lost.

Every year Historic England produced a health-check of England’s most valued historic places and those most at risk of being lost forever as a result of neglect, decay or inappropriate development.

Heritage at Risk 2023 St Alphonsa of the Immaculate Conception Cathedral, St Ignatius Square, Preston, Lancashire. Exterior, general view by drone of Cathedral, view from south east.

This year six new entries have been made for the North West, including Blackpool’s North Promenade and St. Alphonsa of the Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Preston.

The other new North West entries are Middleton Town Centre, Church of St Thomas the Martyr, Up Holland, Church of St Michael, Macclesfield and the Colonnade by the lake in Heaton Park, Manchester.

North Promenade

North Promenade is rated as in poor condition and deteriorating.

The North Promenade area.

A spokesman for Historic England said: “Our team visited the area recently with Blackpool Council and the following condition issues were noted:

-High levels of vacancy and underused buildings

-Dereliction and loss of buildings

-Poor quality and inappropriate alterations and repairs including windows and doors, roof extensions and extensions to the front at ground floor

-Lack of maintenance

-Poor signage

-Use of front gardens for parking

“The Council has now nominated the conservation area for inclusion on the ‘at risk’ register in particular due to the loss of buildings and high vacancy rates meaning that there is a high risk of further loss.

"One building has been lost recently to arson and is in the process of being demolished as it was deemed too dangerous to retain.”

St Alphonsa’s

Historic England describe Grade II-listed St. Alphonsa's as “a noteworthy example of Gothic Revival architecture by London's Joseph John Scoles”.

Built from 1833-36 to serve Preston's growing Catholic population during the 19th-century industrialization, it features "stunning interiors with gold angel corbels, intricate stonework, mosaics, and marble sculptures”.

It stands at the heart of the St. Ignatius Square Conservation Area, surrounded by Grade II listed terraces, but Challenges include rot and masonry movement, prompting ongoing restoration efforts to maintain its historic significance.

Across the North West

In total, there are 413 entries across the North West on the 2023 Heritage at Risk Register at risk of neglect, decay or inappropriate change.

They include:

77 buildings or structures

139 places of worship

82 archaeology

7 parks and gardens

72 conservation areas