Users 'absolutely love' £2m new Blackpool respite centre

The centre, which also offers support for adults with autism, provides short term residential care which enables parents and carers to take short breaks.

The project has seen the site of Colton House on Ambleside Road, Mereside, transformed into a purpose built two-storey facility with six bedrooms, state-of-the-art assisted technologies, a dining/kitchen area, lounge, and sensory and garden room.

Official opening of new £2m respite centre at Mereside. [email protected] supports adults with learning disabilities. Development team.

The building was previously used as three flats, providing supported living accommodation for people with learning disabilities.

Investment includes £1.6m from NHS England and the new service has been designed by parents, carers and services users to achieve a ‘home from home’ feel.

Nick Henson, head of care and support at Blackpool Council, said the centre had a dual use, supporting both families and individuals.

He said: “We use this service to support their loved ones while they have a period of time to recuperate themselves and do their own things in their lives.

A bedrooom at Mereside. [email protected] supports adults with learning disabilities.

"But also individuals use the service for their own short breaks,

"They might just come in for a few nights a week, or a week at a time, for a break from living at home.”

Facilities include all the latest equipment such as hoists fitted in each room, while the large outdoor area has also been welcomed.

He added: “The feedback we are getting from parents, carers and individuals using the service is that they absolutely love it.”

Service users Jason Holdway and Chantelle Freshney.

Coun Jo Farrell, cabinet member for adult social care, said: "As soon as you walk in you feel a lovely, homely atmosphere.

"It is so important for parents and carers to have a much-needed break but they need to feel happy where their loved ones are staying. We are already receiving wonderful feedback.”

The first service users have already checked in for short break and have given it the seal of approval.

Michael Conlon, chairman at Conlon Construction which built the centre, said: “This purpose-built facility will support the provision of high quality care for those with complex needs.

Service manager Helen Sigley and Mayor Coun Kath Benson cut the ribbon.

"We worked hand-in-hand with all those involved to create a centre that supports current and future care priorities."

