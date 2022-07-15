Parents have praised a Blackpool service for providing a lifeline over the past 10 years

But in Blackpool the role has been made easier thanks to a council run service which started 30 years ago, and now operates across the town in various guises.

So it was a day of celebration as clients, their families and staff held a party at the New Langdale Day Centre on Bispham Road to mark the 10 year anniversary since this part of the service was launched.

New Langdale, located in the old Bispham Library, provides a care and support day service for adults with learning disabilities, many of whom have complex health needs.

John, Kathryn and Elizabeth Ismay at the 10 years celebration of Langdale Service. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Hundreds of residents have used Langdale over the decade where facilities include a sensory room and community gardens.

But the support it offers also gives crucial respite to families and carers of people with special needs.

John and Elizabeth Ismay, who live in Norbreck, say Langdale has been a lifeline for them and their daughter Kathryn, 39, who attends daily.

The couple, who also have two other children, say for special needs "Blackpool is excellent."

Service user Paul Gittings inside the Langdale sensory room as they celebrate 10 years. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

John said: "Kathryn can't speak or defend herself but we know the staff here and that we can trust them to take care of her.

"During Covid when Kathryn couldn't attend, it really brought it home to us how important this place is.

"The staff are so dedicated. The centre is the most important thing in our lives as it gives us the chance to do things in our lives as well."

Elizabeth added: "It is a lifeline for ourselves and Kathryn who needs the strong support she gets from this unit."

The Langdale Service is celebrating 10 years. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Pat and Dennis Higson, who live near Mowbray Drive, Blackpool, have been bringing their son Robbie, 51, to the New Langdale Centre since it opened.

Robbie, who has four sisters, has needed extra support since contracting a virus when he was five years old.

Pat said: "It lets us have a bit of life and gives Robbie something to look forward to.

"It is getting him out of the house and gives us all a better quality of life. The facilities and staff here are excellent with lots to keep them occupied."

Since it opened, links have been made with community based activities including a partnership with The Grundy Art Gallery enabling service users to develop as artists.

Their work has been shown and sold in both Manchester and Blackpool galleries.

The Langdale Day Service began 30 years ago on Mereside, and as well as the Bispham centre also operates the Blackpool Independent Living Centre on Whitegate Drive.

There are three Nibbles cafes at the Independent Living Centre, Carleton Crematorium and Anchorsholme Library which also give people chance to work and train in the catering industry.

Nick Henson, head of care and support at Blackpool Council, said the service supports up to 100 people in Blackpool with a learning disability.

He added: "A lot of individuals live at home with their parents and carers, and the service allows them to get respite and go out to work etc.

"The individuals who come here get something out of it as well - they get friendship, because these are people who are naturally isolated.

"The parents and carers also get friendship and peer support, feeling that they are sharing the experience of being a family."

Celebrations to mark the anniversary included music and a visit by Blackpool Mayor Coun Kath Benson.

Coun Jo Farrell, cabinet member for adult social care at the council, said: “Langdale Day Service has been a great asset to the community over the past 10 years.

"It is great to see the service go from strength to strength in the facilities and activities it offers.

“It has also been a wonderful opportunity for the service to work in partnership with local community organisations such as the Grundy Art Gallery benefiting those who attend the service and the wider community.