Cooper and Bailey are a hit with patients – even though they aren’t yet qualified.

Chris Webb, chair of trustees, for Counselling In The Community, said: "We’re finding that a lot of people want them in their session even though they aren’t fully trained, but when they’ve completed training they’ll be able to help so many more people.”

At the end of their training, Cooper and Bailey will be able to remain calm during emotional sessions, and cope with unfamiliar people.

Cooper and Bailey at Counselling In The Community

But the cuddly pups are already helping children and adults get more from their treatment.