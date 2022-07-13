Cyclists raised £2,335 for community counselling service by completing the 60 mile Manchester to Blackpool bike ride

The team took a minibus to Manchester on Sunday 10 July 2022, and cycled 60 miles back to Blackpool, finishing up at the Solaris Centre.

It was organised by Jon Nichol, a builder from Anchorsholme who took up cycling in 2020 to help his mental health after the death of his son.

Jon said: we have all gained some great new friends, all those that took part agree it’s such a personal achievement, going through 4 months of training sessions to completing the 61 mile event. It’s helped me keep a positive mindset, and improve my mental health and fitness whilst helping raise much needed funds.”

A team of novice cyclists raised £2,315 for Counselling in the Community by completing the Manchester to Blackpool bike ride on 10 July 2022. The team (pictured) are: Jon Nichol, Chris Pritchard, Jonathan Abbott-Hull, Paul Moran, Dave Crowther, Nathan Gourley, Danny Smith, Stuart Andrew Bell, David Orourke, Andrew Calderbank, Gareth ImtheMessiah Roberts, Peter Cunday, Neil Wright, Angela Cruse, Philip Longfils, Sean Taylor, Paul Onearmedbandit Jinks, Toby Royales, Harvey Smith, Tommy Carney, Ryan Brooks, and Danny B Barrot.

The Blackpool riders met when they responded to a call-out that Jon put on Facebook.

The team smashed the target of £1000 and managed to raise £2335.00 to help Counselling In The Community.

The charity has been providing mental health support to adults and children across the Fylde coast since 2017.

The cyclists reach the finish line after riding 60 miles in from Manchester to Blackpool

They offer in-person and telephone counselling for issues including depression, anxiety and trauma, and act as a lifeline for people who are stuck on long NHS waiting lists.

Jon previously raised £1,100 to fund a new therapy hub in South Shore, by completing the Manchester to Blackpool bike ride in 2021.

Stuart Hutton-Brown is manager and founder of the counselling service. His team helps over 130 adults and children at their hubs on Derby Road and Waterloo Road.

He said: “It’s amazing that Jon Nichol puts out a call for help and got so much response. It shows that community spirit is still alive and well in Blackpool, it is a town with a big heart.

The money raised will used to pay forward counselling sessions as we unfortunately have over 80 people on our waiting list now. Thanks to Jon and the team of cyclists, their wait for help has been shortened.”