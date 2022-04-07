Glasdon Group Limited, which has its headquarters on Preston New Road and designs, manufactures and supplies environmental and safety products globally, made the award to Rosemere Cancer Foundation via its D J

Sidebottom/Glasdon Charitable Programme.

The cash has been donated to support the charity’s Cardiothoracic Tissue and Biofluid Research Bank, which is the idea of Blackpool-based consultant histopathologist Dr Danielle Bury.

Dr Danielle Bury, whose lung cancer research tissue bank now has the backing of Blackpool’s Glasdon Group Limited and the D J Sidebottom/Glasdon Charitable Programme

The bank collects tissue, blood, urine and saliva samples from patients wanting to support the project, who are already undergoing lung cancer treatment at Blackpool Victoria Hospital – Lancashire and South Cumbria’s specialist cardiothoracic disease (heart/lung) centre, which undertakes both counties’ lung cancer surgery.

Samples are then sent to the Royal Preston Hospital for storage within the cellular pathology department, which, at the request of local consultants and university scientists, is making them available for research to identify new lung cancer treatments and new ways to diagnose the disease.

Dr Bury said: “Rates of lung cancer are higher in the North West than in other parts of the country and the region also has a higher than national average lung cancer death rate.

“The development of the tissue and biofluid bank will help improve the links between our local hospitals and universities and increase the visibility of the region as leading in lung cancer research.”

Trusts and grants fundraiser Rebecca Arestidou said: “We are extremely grateful to the D J Sidebottom/Glasdon Charitable Programme for this award.